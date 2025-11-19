3rd person charged in Saint John homicide was federal inmate unlawfully at large

A federal inmate who was unlawfully at large is the third person charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Saint John, N.B., man.
In a Wednesday update, Saint John Police Force said that MacKenzie Moir, 25, was arrested Oct. 23 and is currently in federal custody. Moir is also charged with possession of a firearm while prohibited.
Police responded to a weapons call in the early morning hours of Oct. 20 in the area of Taylor Avenue. Officers found an unconscious 41-year-old man who was seriously injured.
The victim, later identified as John Robert Beshara, was pronounced dead in hospital.
According to a Canada-wide warrant that was issued Oct. 6, Moir was breaching the conditions of his statutory release and had failed to return to Parrtown Community Correctional Centre in Saint John.
On Oct. 20, a 36-year-old suspect was arrested inside a business on University Avenue and was charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm while prohibited and breach of a probation order.
A 35-year-old man was arrested on Oct. 27 and also charged with first-degree murder.
