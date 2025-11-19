Menu

Crime

3rd person charged in Saint John homicide was federal inmate unlawfully at large

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted November 19, 2025 2:36 pm
1 min read
Saint John Police Force headquarters. View image in full screen
Saint John Police Force headquarters. File/Global News
A federal inmate who was unlawfully at large is the third person charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Saint John, N.B., man.

In a Wednesday update, Saint John Police Force said that MacKenzie Moir, 25, was arrested Oct. 23 and is currently in federal custody. Moir is also charged with possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Police responded to a weapons call in the early morning hours of Oct. 20 in the area of Taylor Avenue. Officers found an unconscious 41-year-old man who was seriously injured.

The victim, later identified as John Robert Beshara, was pronounced dead in hospital.

According to a Canada-wide warrant that was issued Oct. 6, Moir was breaching the conditions of his statutory release and had failed to return to Parrtown Community Correctional Centre in Saint John.

On Oct. 20, a 36-year-old suspect was arrested inside a business on University Avenue and was charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm while prohibited and breach of a probation order.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Oct. 27 and also charged with first-degree murder.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

