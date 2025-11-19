P.E.I. man faces first terror charges in Atlantic, for allegedly 3D-printing firearms

The RCMP in P.E.I. say an Island man is facing terrorism charges for making firearms with a 3D printer and uttering threats.
The Mounties say Daniel Desmond Crowder faces two terrorism-related charges under the Criminal Code, adding that the case marks the first time this type of charge has been laid in Atlantic Canada.
The first charge alleges Crowder knowingly facilitated a terrorist activity by possessing weapons and manufacturing firearms and their components.
The second charge relates to the possession of weapons, 3D-printing equipment and instructional guides on making AR-15 assault rifles and other firearms intended to be used for a terrorist activity.
The Mounties say Crowder had been under a terrorism peace bond since Aug. 18 and remains in custody.
As well, the RCMP’s statement says investigators could find no evidence of a broader network or active risk to the public.
