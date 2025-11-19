SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Quebec Liberal leader calls for external investigation into report on cash for votes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 19, 2025 10:38 am
1 min read
Quebec Liberal Party Leader Pablo Rodriguez is calling for an independent, external investigation into what he says are serious allegations related to his leadership campaign.

His comments are in reaction to a report by Quebecor about text messages suggesting that members who supported Rodriguez during the leadership race received cash rewards.

In a short written statement, the Liberal leader said the allegations are serious and he asked the president of the party to mandate an outside firm to investigate.

The latest revelations are piling on to other bad news this week for the party and Rodriguez, the ex-federal Liberal cabinet minister who won the leadership race in June.

On Tuesday, Rodriguez dismissed Marwah Rizqy from her position as parliamentary leader and suspended her from the caucus, citing a “breach of trust.”

He said he took the decision after learning that Rizqy had fired her chief of staff, Geneviève Hinse, without consulting him first.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

