Ontario launches expanded rebate program for fridges, freezers and household appliances

Send this page to someone via email

The Ford government is officially expanding its home renovations energy saving program to include rebates for people who buy appliances like fridges, freezers and laundry machines.

On Wednesday morning, the province announced it would be offering rebates of up to $200 for a variety of home appliances which meet energy conservation targets.

“By expanding Ontario’s energy savings programs to include energy efficient appliances, families save money and Ontario saves power – the ultimate win-win,” Energy and Mines Minister Stephen Lecce said in a statement.

“After energy costs quadrupled under the former government, our number one priority is affordability for families, which is why we expanded this savings program, permanently cut the gas tax, and led the charge to scrap the carbon tax.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The government unveiled its overall rebate program at the beginning of the year, part of a broader $11-billion energy efficiency plan.

Story continues below advertisement

That plan included rebates of up to 30 per cent for home renovation projects like replacing windows or doors, or installing smart thermostats. Lecce promised at the time, it would be expanded for everyday appliances.

The enhanced Home Renovation Savings Program is being expanded this fall, his office said Wednesday, to include a “wide range” of energy-efficient household devices. Those devices can be bought from any online or in-store retailer, and rebates of up to $200 will flow within 60 days of approval.

“All homes on Ontario’s electricity grid will be eligible, including condos and apartments, as long as the appliance meets the eligibility criteria, including the replacement of existing, less energy-efficient electric appliances,” a news release from the government explained.

The province said its broader energy efficiency framework will reduce peak demand by 3,000 megawatts in time for 2036, the equivalent of taking three million homes off the grid.

A web page for the Home Renovations Savings program lays out some criteria.