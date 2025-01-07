Menu

Politics

Ontario unveils home renovation incentives, plans to rebate fridges, freezers

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted January 7, 2025 11:15 am
2 min read
Ontario announces new round of energy procurement
The Ford government is set to offer rebates for home renovations and even new appliances as it ramps up efforts to improve energy efficiency in Ontario homes.

On Tuesday, Energy and Electrification Minister Stephen Lecce unveiled a new rebates program as part of the government’s 12-year, $11-billion energy efficiency plan.

The plan includes rebates of up to 30 per cent for home renovation projects like replacing windows or doors or installing smart thermostats. Later in the year, the program is set to expand to energy-efficient applicants like refrigerators or freezers.

“As the demand for electricity continues to rise, we’re giving families and small businesses more ways to save money,” Lecce said in a statement.

“Ontario’s new Home Renovation Savings Program will put more money back in your pockets, covering up to 30 per cent of the costs of new windows, doors, insulation, heat pumps, rooftop solar panels, and battery storage.”

According to the government, the new program will offer up to 30 per cent in rebates for changes including:

  • New windows
  • New doors
  • Insulation
  • Air sealing
  • Smart thermostats
  • Heat pumps
  • Solar panels
  • Battery storage systems in homes generating electricity

The Ford government is placing an increasing emphasis on energy conservation programs, as estimates suggest demand looks likely to outstrip supply over the next decade.

Last year, the Independent Electricity System Operator said demand is increasing faster than previously anticipated, and is set to grow by 75 per cent leading up to 2050.

Along with the conservation plan, the province is considering new power generating stations, potentially leaning into new nuclear sites, to deal with increasing demands.

Lecce has tasked Ontario Power Generation with starting discussions with the municipalities and First Nations communities about putting various forms of electricity generation on land in Nanticoke in Haldimand County, Lambton in St. Clair and Wesleyville in Port Hope.

Officials have said this could mean any form of generation, including nuclear or gas plants.

The changes come as part of the Affordable Energy Act, which the Ford government fast-tracked through the Ontario legislature at the end of 2024. It became law on Dec. 4.

The home renovations program the province announced will launch on Jan. 28 for changes like doors and windows. It is set to expand to appliances later in the year.

–with files from The Canadian Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

