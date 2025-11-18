Menu

Politics

Alberta’s plan to let doctors work publicly and privately worries critics, health-care advocates

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted November 18, 2025 5:14 pm
2 min read
Recovery beds at the Alberta Surgical Group facility in south Edmonton. View image in full screen
Recovery beds at the Alberta Surgical Group facility in south Edmonton. Global News
Alberta’s cabinet minister in charge of primary health care is facing questions on possible major changes in how family doctors operate.

The Globe and Mail first reported Alberta is considering legislative changes that would permit doctors to work under the public and private health systems as they see fit.

University of Calgary health law and policy associate professor Lorian Hardcastle said such changes would affect equitable access to health care, with people getting prioritized based on their ability to pay instead of medical needs.

“This opens up the door to is patients being able to pay to see their doctor quicker,” she said, adding some physicians may prioritize their time with patients who are more profitable.

“So those who are able to pay to jump the queue would often be healthier than those who have serious complex medical needs, who may then be waiting longer to receive treatment than they otherwise would,” Hardcastle said.

“This would widen health disparities because there is a link between wealth and health.”

Do Alberta’s latest private health care reforms violate Canada Health Act?

The Canadian Medical Association, which represents physicians across the country, says Albertans will be left waiting longer to access health care if the government moves forward with the plan.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
The CMA said it recently spent a year studying Canada’s mix of public and private health models, consulting with more than 10,000 physicians, patients and health care providers.

“The evidence from around the world is clear: where a parallel private health system operates, both health outcomes and access to care are worse.”

Primary Care Minister Adriana LaGrange declined to provide details about the changes when asked by reporters.

But, she said legislation is coming soon.

LaGrange says she’s always looking for ways to make sure Albertans can access medical care easier and that Albertans will never have to pay to see their family doctor.

Health Canada said its in talks with Alberta to “better understand the various components and implications of these proposed changes.”

Private surgery clinic contracts paused amid health-care corruption allegations

— More to come…

With files from Karen Bartko, Global News

© 2025 The Canadian Press

