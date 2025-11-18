Saskatoon businesses discuss city priorities

Send this page to someone via email

The NSBA hosted a fireside chat with Mayor Block, inviting business owners and entrepreneurs to discuss the city’s priorities’ as well as new initiatives and how they may affect them.

Mayor Block brought up points about the new warming shelters in the city, new security plans, and where taxpayer money is going.

After the chat, business owners were allowed to put questions to the mayor as they are concerned about the city finding business outside of the province, business satisfaction in the city, security, and affordability.

Despite concerns, business owners and entrepreneurs say Saskatoon is one of the best cities to start or operate a business in.

Watch above to see what happened at the forum and how business owners in Saskatoon feel.