Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

After fatal stabbing, HVA calls Granville Street SROs ‘a failed experiment’

By Amy Judd & Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted November 18, 2025 4:49 pm
2 min read
People smoke outside the former Howard Johnson on Granville Street. It is now known as the Luugat SRO. View image in full screen
People smoke outside the former Howard Johnson on Granville Street. It is now known as the Luugat SRO. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Vancouver police are investigating after a man was stabbed and killed on Granville Street on Monday afternoon.

Police said they were called to Granville and Helmcken streets at approximately 3:15 p.m., after a man was reported to have been stabbed.

The victim, who is currently unidentified, died at the hospital.

Now, members of the Hospitality Vancouver Association (HVA) are expressing concern after the brazen daylight incident.

The man was stabbed and killed across from the Luugat SRO on Granville Street.

“Today, our organization reiterates our ongoing concerns related to the situation on Granville Street, which is dangerous and unsustainable,” the HVA said in a statement.

“We recognize and appreciate the efforts of the Vancouver Police Department to keep the area safe but feel that it is increasingly clear that the BC Housing decision to locate over 300 SRO beds into a concentrated two block stretch of Granville Street is a failed experiment.”

Story continues below advertisement

The HVA says it has been calling for the permanent closure of SROs along Granville Street for years.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Last week, the B.C. government announced that the Luugat will close by June 2026, but it is unclear where the residents will go.

Click to play video: 'B.C. government says it will move people out of Granville Street SROs.'
B.C. government says it will move people out of Granville Street SROs.

The HVA said there are two other “highly problematic” SROs located within two blocks of each other on Graville Street that are “a real threat to public safety and need to be closed immediately.”

In June, the provincial government announced plans to transition supportive housing out of the Granville Street entertainment district, according to Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim.

Trending Now

This announcement came after a fire broke out in the Luugat building on the strip, leaving two people needing treatment for smoke inhalation.

Story continues below advertisement

The B.C. government bought the building at 1176 Granville in 2020, and controversially converted it to housing as it sought to shelter the city’s homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic quickly.

It has since generated thousands of emergency calls, with residents setting fires, pulling fire alarms and setting off the building’s sprinkler systems.

The announcement in June pertained specifically to three provincially owned supportive housing sites in the Granville entertainment zone: the Luugat (110 rooms), the Granville Villa (77 rooms) and the St. Helens (93 rooms).

The city said it will continue to work on a long-term strategy to replace SROs through the SRO Replacement Program. This initiative includes six SRO buildings in the core area and is contingent on securing funding from the federal government.

Meanwhile, no arrests have been made in the stabbing on Monday afternoon, which was the city’s 25th homicide of the year, according to Vancouver police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices