Temporary signage marks renaming of Dundas Station in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto subway has officially started the processing of renaming Dundas Station after a neighbourhood university by putting up temporary signs, although there is no date for the new title to become “official.”

On Tuesday, the temporary signs reading “TMU: Dundas Street” could be seen around the station, part of a rebrand to name it after Toronto Metropolitan University.

Renaming the station is part of a deal between the Toronto Transit Commission and the university after the city started a process to remove the Dundas moniker from some of its landmarks.

The station, located at Yonge and Dundas streets, is one of several places named after Henry Dundas, who was singled out for his role in delaying the abolition of the British salve trade.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Dundas, a key minister in the British government, amended a 1792 resolution to endorse gradual rather than immediate abolition of the slave trade.

Story continues below advertisement

His name was on a list of several people removed from landmarks around Ontario after global anti-racism protests sparked by the 2020 death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

The City of Toronto eventually paused the work to rebrand Dundas Street, named after the same man, but has removed his name from the city’s central square and a library.

Toronto Metropolitan University was also renamed around the same time.

It was previously Ryerson University after Egerton Ryerson, the architect of Canada’s residential school system.