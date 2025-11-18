Menu

Canada

Temporary signage marks renaming of Dundas Station in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 18, 2025 4:53 pm
1 min read
Temporary signage at the renamed TMU Subway Station. View image in full screen
Temporary signage at the renamed TMU Subway Station. Global News
The Toronto subway has officially started the processing of renaming Dundas Station after a neighbourhood university by putting up temporary signs, although there is no date for the new title to become “official.”

On Tuesday, the temporary signs reading “TMU: Dundas Street” could be seen around the station, part of a rebrand to name it after Toronto Metropolitan University.

Renaming the station is part of a deal between the Toronto Transit Commission and the university after the city started a process to remove the Dundas moniker from some of its landmarks.

The station, located at Yonge and Dundas streets, is one of several places named after Henry Dundas, who was singled out for his role in delaying the abolition of the British salve trade.

Dundas, a key minister in the British government, amended a 1792 resolution to endorse gradual rather than immediate abolition of the slave trade.

His name was on a list of several people removed from landmarks around Ontario after global anti-racism protests sparked by the 2020 death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

The City of Toronto eventually paused the work to rebrand Dundas Street, named after the same man, but has removed his name from the city’s central square and a library.

Toronto Metropolitan University was also renamed around the same time.

It was previously Ryerson University after Egerton Ryerson, the architect of Canada’s residential school system.

Chaotic second day of Toronto council looks at removing Dundas name from City assets
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

