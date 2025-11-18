Mental health advocates say Nova Scotia is continuing to fall short on access to care

See more sharing options

The Nova Scotia government says it’s making progress on improving mental health care access, but advocates say the province is falling short.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston promised universal mental health care in his 2021 campaign platform.

Houston had pledged that registered psychologists, social workers and counselling therapists would be able to directly bill the province for anyone seeking treatment, at an estimated cost of $100 million a year.

Brian Comer, minister of mental health and addictions, says the government’s goal of creating universal access to mental health care has remain unchanged.

But Isaac Wright, a social worker who works with young Nova Scotians navigating the mental health systems, says the province is nowhere near hitting its target.

Alec Stratford, registrar of the Nova Scotia College of Social Workers, says adequate mental health care remains inaccessible for too many Nova Scotians.

Comer’s department says the province has put an additional $136 million into mental health and addictions services since 2022, which includes new support for youth and new recovery centres.

It has also established a program for people with mood and anxiety disorders that has so far allowed more than 200 patients to book counselling through a registered professional that is billed to the province.