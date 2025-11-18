N.S. legion member loses lottery licence after claiming jackpot in event he organized

See more sharing options

Nova Scotia’s gaming authority says the vice-president of a Halifax legion broke the law when he claimed more than $24,000 of winnings in a lottery he helped organize.

The provincial authority says David Long was not permitted to claim the prize for the Chase the Ace lottery because he was the licensee for the 2023 event.

The agreed statement of facts released by the agency says Long played the game in the name of his brother-in-law and told the Royal Canadian Legion branch to make the cheque out in his own name.

The statement goes on to say Long purchased a $17,000 Dodge Journey and paid for personal expenses with the rest of the cash.

As a result of the agency’s investigation Long is prohibited from holding a lottery licence in Nova Scotia and the legion was fined $500.

The Royal Canadian Legion Vimy branch was not immediately available for comment.