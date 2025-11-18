Manitoba board gives curling club approval power in affordable housing project

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg urban issues expert who once served as a city councillor in Calgary says the decision-making about a planned affordable housing project should be up to the city — not a provincial board.

The project in question, a 111-unit complex that would be built next to the Granite Curling Club, is set to be built on land the city owns, which has historically been leased to the curling club for parking.

A recent decision by the Manitoba Municipal Board says the project can only go forward if the club approves of the parking arrangement.

Brian Pincott, who served on Calgary’s council from 2007-2017 and now lives in Winnipeg, told 680 CJOB’s The Start the decision means the board is essentially saying the tenant can decide what a property owner can and can’t do with their own property.

“There have been many questionable decisions by the municipal board, and I think this is probably the biggest,” he said.

“What’s particularly egregious about this is we’re going to potentially lose housing for 200 people because of 45 parking stalls.”

Pincott said the city needs to address the housing crisis and that city-owned parking lots are prime locations to build affordable housing.

“Within a five-minute walk of the curling club, with on-street parking and probably the biggest parking lot in downtown Winnipeg right across the street, there are well over 1,000 parking spots,” he said.

“And yet (the debate is over) the 45 parking stalls in the parking lot right beside it.”

Pincott’s comments echo those of Winnipeg Coun. Evan Duncan (Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood), who said the ruling by the independent municipal board is an overstep, is calling for a review of the decision.

Duncan said Tuesday that all options are on the table when it comes to encouraging the curling club to get on board with the project, saying that the current situation sets a dangerous precedent.

“I’m not sure where in the mandate it is that lessees have a say on City of Winnipeg property — I think this poses several concerns moving forward with any type of properties that the city considers,” he said.

“We’re talking about over 100 affordable, rent-geared-to-income, CMHC-funded, half-funded projects that are potentially down the toilet.”