Pilot killed in Ontario mid-air collision was from Quebec, police say

A pilot who died during a mid-air collision in eastern Ontario over the weekend was a Quebec resident, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.

The OPP identified the pilot Monday as a 28-year-old old man from L’ile-Bizard, Que. They did not release his name.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday, OPP officers responded to reports of two airplanes colliding north of Martintown in South Glengarry.

While one of the aircraft was able to land safely, the second plane was found in a wooded area, the OPP said. The pilot, who was the lone occupant in the second plane, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada, which is investigating the incident, said the pilot was taking part in a training exercise.

The safety board says the planes were both owned by Cornwall Aviation, a flight school based in the area.

In a social media post Saturday, Cornwall Aviation said the crash made for a “very difficult day for our aviation community.”

“Nothing can prepare you for such tragedy,” the post said.

“At this time we would ask that your thoughts be with the family of those directly affected and the days to come for them.”

— with files from Sean Previl and The Canadian Press