Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Pilot killed in Ontario mid-air collision was from Quebec, police say

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted November 18, 2025 9:24 am
1 min read
One pilot is dead after two small planes collided near Martintown, Ont., OPP say. One aircraft landed safely and the Transportation Safety Board is investigating. View image in full screen
One pilot is dead after two small planes collided near Martintown, Ont., OPP say. One aircraft landed safely and the Transportation Safety Board is investigating. Spencer Colby/ The Canadian Press
A pilot who died during a mid-air collision in eastern Ontario over the weekend was a Quebec resident, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.

The OPP identified the pilot Monday as a 28-year-old old man from L’ile-Bizard, Que. They did not release his name.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday, OPP officers responded to reports of two airplanes colliding north of Martintown in South Glengarry.

While one of the aircraft was able to land safely, the second plane was found in a wooded area, the OPP said. The pilot, who was the lone occupant in the second plane, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada, which is investigating the incident, said the pilot was taking part in a training exercise.

The safety board says the planes were both owned by Cornwall Aviation, a flight school based in the area.

In a social media post Saturday, Cornwall Aviation said the crash made for a “very difficult day for our aviation community.”

“Nothing can prepare you for such tragedy,” the post said.

“At this time we would ask that your thoughts be with the family of those directly affected and the days to come for them.”

— with files from Sean Previl and The Canadian Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

