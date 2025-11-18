Menu

National

Politics

Plan to boost northern port features in Manitoba government’s throne speech

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted November 18, 2025 9:02 am
1 min read
The exterior of the Manitoba Legislature is seen in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. View image in full screen
The exterior of the Manitoba Legislature is seen in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
The Manitoba government is scheduled to outline its plans for the coming year in its annual throne speech this afternoon.

Premier Wab Kinew has said the speech will include plans to create a Crown-Indigenous corporation that will help ensure Indigenous involvement in the planned expansion of the Port of Churchill.

Manitoba has been pushing the federal government to help pay for improvements at the port and the railway that serves the northern town as a way to ship more goods through Hudson Bay to Europe.

Prime Minister Mark Carney met with Kinew on Sunday and said there remains a lot of work to do on the project.

The NDP government is also expected to reintroduce a bill on the notwithstanding clause that failed to pass in the last session.

The bill would require Court of Appeal judges to weigh in any time the province invokes the notwithstanding clause to override Charter rights.

Manitoba has never invoked the clause, but other provinces such as Quebec, Alberta and Saskatchewan have.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

