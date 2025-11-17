Menu

Winnipeg Jets activate Barron & Koepke, send trio to Manitoba Moose

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted November 17, 2025 11:06 pm
Winnipeg Jets centre Morgan Barron makes a pass in the second period of Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Saturday, May 17, 2025. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Jets centre Morgan Barron makes a pass in the second period of Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)
With the Winnipeg Jets starting to get healthy, the Manitoba Moose roster is getting an injection of talent.

The Jets activated both Morgan Barron and Cole Koepke from injured reserve on Monday, while sending forwards Nikita Chibrikov, Parker Ford, and Brad Lambert to their AHL affiliate. All three had been healthy scratches the last two contests.

The trio started the season with the Jets after playing the majority of last season with the Moose. Barron missed their last six games with an injury, while Koepke sat out the final four games of their six-game road trip.

Chibrikov was without a point in eight games this season. Ford had one assist in 11 appearances, and Lambert scored one goal in only four games this season.

Barron and Koepke are expected to be available for the start of a three-game homestand on Tuesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Defenceman Haydn Fleury remains sidelined, but the Jets have already gotten four players back from injury in recent games with Adam Lowry, Cole Perfetti, Gustav Nyquist and Dylan Samberg all back with the team.

After four straight victories the Moose will start a six-game homestand on Thursday against the Chicago Wolves.

