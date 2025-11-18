Menu

Canada

Bailey McCourt’s accused killer appears in Kelowna court on previous charges

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted November 18, 2025 12:20 am
2 min read
The man charged in a high-profile killing was in court today to be sentenced on previous charges. James Plover was earlier convicted of strangulation and uttering threats. We also learned Plover's murder charge in the killing of his estranged wife has been upgraded to first degree. Klaudia Van Emmerik has more.
Dressed in her favourite colour pink, family and friends of Bailey McCourt packed a Kelowna, B.C., court room Monday afternoon to watch the man charged in her killing be sentenced on previous domestic violence-related charges of strangulation and uttering threats.

“It is not something we ever planned on doing,” said Shane McCourt, Bailey’s dad. “We don’t want any other family to go through this.”

James Plover was found guilty of the charges in July.

On Monday at the sentencing hearing, prosecution called for a 16- to 18-month jail sentence while defence asked for nine months.

A publication ban prevents the release the name of the victim in that 2024 incident.

Court, however, heard how Plover threatened to kill the victim and then proceeded to strangle them to the point of the victim nearly blacking out before they were able to get away and call for help.

Plover walked out of court following that conviction in July while awaiting sentencing for the charges.

On the same day, McCourt, a mother of two, was killed after being beaten in a public parking lot.

Her friend, Carrie Wiebe, was hospitalized after suffering serious injuries.

“Somebody that you grew up with and expecting them to be with you for the rest of your life, not having them there anymore is very, very difficult,” said Paige McCourt, Bailey’s younger sister.

Plover, McCourt’s estranged husband, was initially charged with second degree murder but that has now been upgraded to first degree.

A charge of operating a motor vehicle causing bodily harm has also been added.

A conviction of first degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with no parole eligibility for 25 years.

“Nothing is going to change the fact that Bailey’s not her  and these girls don’t have a mom but some solace,” Shane McCourt said when asked about the murder being upgraded. “We hope that the Crown gets to push this through.”

Plover is expected to be back in court Nov. 25  on the murder charge.

Monday’s sentencing hearing for the 2024 incident was adjourned to Nov. 27.

When asked if he had anything to say, Plover told the judge,  “I torture myself every day more than any time you give me…so I accept any time you give me.”

McCourt’s family plans to attend every court date.

“Bailey would want us here,” Shane McCourt said.  “To keep fighting, keep pushing for her voice to be heard.”

