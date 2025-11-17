Black community calls on Montreal to recognize notable figures

Send this page to someone via email

Leaders of Montreal’s Black community are reaching out to the new mayor hoping she will recognize the contributions of three prominent Black figures tied to the city.

Various community organizations gathered for a press conference at the headquarters of the Black Coalition of Quebec on Monday. Their aim was to ask the city to honour musician Oscar Peterson, civil rights activists Dan Philip and Noel Alexander, as part of the city’s heritage.

“It’s an absolute level of respect, recognition and inclusion most importantly,” said David Foster, who attended the press conference on behalf of the St. Lucia Foundation of Canada.

Montreal mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada took her seat in office on Nov. 13. During its time as the opposition in the previous administration, her party, Ensemble Montreal, voted in favour of a motion to rename Place Des Festivals after Oscar Peterson.

Peterson has a park named after him in downtown Montreal, but community members are hoping the city will rename one block, located just west of Place Des Arts, to Place Oscar Peterson.

“The Black community will realize we are not just second class citizens, but we work tirelessly to be equal members of this society,” said Mark Henry, president of the Jamaica Association of Montreal.

City council previously passed a motion to honour Dan Philip, but those in attendance at the conference said they want more action.

”With Dan Philip there was a motion presented in May 2024. That’s getting to be 18 months ago already,” said Marvin Rotrand, founder of United Against Hate Canada.

In addition to the three men, the organizations are requesting the city to honour Gloria Baylis, a former nurse who won a legal battle against a hotel, after it refused to hire her because of her race.