Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Soraya Martinez Ferrada to be sworn in Thursday as mayor of Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 13, 2025 7:01 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Soraya Martinez Ferrada hits ground running on day after election'
Soraya Martinez Ferrada hits ground running on day after election
RELATED: Soraya Martinez Ferrada hits ground running on day after election – Nov 3, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Montreal’s new mayor will formally assume the city’s top role today during a swearing-in ceremony.

Soraya Martinez Ferrada, who arrived in Canada as a child refugee from Chile in 1980, takes over from outgoing Mayor Valérie Plante, who did not seek a third term.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Martinez Ferrada led centrist party Ensemble Montréal to victory in the Nov. 2 election, bringing an end to eight years in power for left-leaning Projet Montréal.

The former federal Liberal minister positioned herself as the candidate of change and the best person to tackle issues of homelessness and rising home prices.

Trending Now

She also promised to listen to Montrealers who have felt unheard, including those who questioned decisions to bring in new bike lanes and car-free streets.

Martinez Ferrada becomes the second woman to lead Montreal, after Plante, and has described herself as the first mayor from a diverse background.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices