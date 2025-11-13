Soraya Martinez Ferrada to be sworn in Thursday as mayor of Montreal

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Montreal’s new mayor will formally assume the city’s top role today during a swearing-in ceremony.

Soraya Martinez Ferrada, who arrived in Canada as a child refugee from Chile in 1980, takes over from outgoing Mayor Valérie Plante, who did not seek a third term.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Martinez Ferrada led centrist party Ensemble Montréal to victory in the Nov. 2 election, bringing an end to eight years in power for left-leaning Projet Montréal.

The former federal Liberal minister positioned herself as the candidate of change and the best person to tackle issues of homelessness and rising home prices.

She also promised to listen to Montrealers who have felt unheard, including those who questioned decisions to bring in new bike lanes and car-free streets.

Martinez Ferrada becomes the second woman to lead Montreal, after Plante, and has described herself as the first mayor from a diverse background.