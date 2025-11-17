Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Premiers hint at ‘significant’ tariff relief to come after Carney meeting

By Catherine Morrison The Canadian Press
Posted November 17, 2025 5:06 pm
1 min read
FILE - Prime Minister Mark Carney makes an announcement at the manufacturing facility of Maple Leaf Homes in Fredericton, N.B., on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray. View image in full screen
FILE - Prime Minister Mark Carney makes an announcement at the manufacturing facility of Maple Leaf Homes in Fredericton, N.B., on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt says premiers had a “productive” meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney today, mainly to discuss the federal budget and progress on tariff talks with the United States.

Noting the impact of tariffs on New Brunswick, Holt says the group spoke about softwood lumber and Carney indicated a “significant” new package is coming from the federal government.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is also hinting that tariff relief is coming, suggesting after the meeting that an announcement on steel and softwood lumber will be coming in the next “week or so.”

The virtual meeting this morning was the first since U.S. President Donald Trump halted trade talks between the two countries over an anti-tariff ad Ford’s government ran in U.S. markets.

Trending Now

Holt says Carney and the premiers also discussed other trade relationships at the meeting.

Story continues below advertisement

She says Carney committed to engaging with the premiers through regular meetings in the new year.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices