Premiers hint at ‘significant’ tariff relief to come after Carney meeting

New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt says premiers had a “productive” meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney today, mainly to discuss the federal budget and progress on tariff talks with the United States.

Noting the impact of tariffs on New Brunswick, Holt says the group spoke about softwood lumber and Carney indicated a “significant” new package is coming from the federal government.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is also hinting that tariff relief is coming, suggesting after the meeting that an announcement on steel and softwood lumber will be coming in the next “week or so.”

The virtual meeting this morning was the first since U.S. President Donald Trump halted trade talks between the two countries over an anti-tariff ad Ford’s government ran in U.S. markets.

Holt says Carney and the premiers also discussed other trade relationships at the meeting.

She says Carney committed to engaging with the premiers through regular meetings in the new year.