Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Deux-Montagnes REM line up and running

By Brayden Jagger Haines & Moosa Imran Global News
Posted November 17, 2025 5:11 pm
1 min read
Deux-Montagnes REM line up and running
WATCH: Service on the Deux-Montagnes REM line officially began for paying commuters on Monday, launching the much anticipated second-leg of the public transit project. Brayden Jagger Haines reports.
The REM Light Rail Network officially opened the Deux-Montagnes line Monday and the new ride to and from Montreal should cut commute times in half.

On time and with no mishaps, opening day got underway with service across the 14 new stations.

”It went pretty well this morning,” said Carole Du Sault, an REM spokesperson.

Delayed for months, the second leg of the transportation system had commuters enthusiastically awaiting its arrival.

The service hosted 250,000 free open house trips over the weekend.

After years of postponements, delays, another leg of the REM light rail network finally open to public
Plagued by frequent shutdowns due to weather over the past two years, riders tell Global News they still have questions about the dependability of the 50-km-long network.

Officials said they have worked out the winter kinks and contingency plans are ready if something should go awry.

“There are no transportation systems in the world that have zero incidents,” Du Sault said.

Service on the new branch will run from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. in the evening to allow for testing on the l’Anse à l’Orme line, which is scheduled to open next spring.

The final leg of the network is set to be completed in 2027.

