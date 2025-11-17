Deux-Montagnes REM line up and running

Send this page to someone via email

The REM Light Rail Network officially opened the Deux-Montagnes line Monday and the new ride to and from Montreal should cut commute times in half.

On time and with no mishaps, opening day got underway with service across the 14 new stations.

”It went pretty well this morning,” said Carole Du Sault, an REM spokesperson.

Delayed for months, the second leg of the transportation system had commuters enthusiastically awaiting its arrival.

The service hosted 250,000 free open house trips over the weekend.

2:32 After years of postponements, delays, another leg of the REM light rail network finally open to public

Plagued by frequent shutdowns due to weather over the past two years, riders tell Global News they still have questions about the dependability of the 50-km-long network.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials said they have worked out the winter kinks and contingency plans are ready if something should go awry.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“There are no transportation systems in the world that have zero incidents,” Du Sault said.

Service on the new branch will run from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. in the evening to allow for testing on the l’Anse à l’Orme line, which is scheduled to open next spring.

The final leg of the network is set to be completed in 2027.