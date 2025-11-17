Ontario cemetery thieves would steal jewelry containing remains, discard them: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are facing dozens of charges in relation to more than 300 thefts from mausoleums and cemeteries in Ontario.

Halton Regional Police said Monday the thefts occurred over several months from cremation niches in Oakville, Burlington, Toronto and Niagara. The suspects targeted jewelry, decorative cremation urns, keepsakes and other valuables often stored in the niches.

The thefts took place during daytime hours, police said. The suspects would visit a cemetery, enter the mausoleums and use a tool to break into niche compartments to steal jewelry or other valuables.

Police allege the accused often stole necklaces and other jewelry that contained human remains, which were discarded before the stolen jewelry was sold at pawnshops or through private sales.

Two people were arrested at a motel in Niagara Falls on Nov. 7, police said. Officers discovered thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry and other stolen property in the motel and an associated vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

“These crimes are deeply disturbing and strike at the heart of our community’s sense of dignity and compassion. To violate spaces meant for remembrance and peace is both callous and reprehensible,” Deputy Chief Roger Wilkie said in a statement.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Our thoughts are with the families who have been impacted by these thefts. I want to commend our investigators for their tireless work in identifying those responsible and recovering stolen property. We remain committed to supporting affected families and ensuring those responsible are held fully accountable.”

1:58 Bronze memorial plaques stolen from cemetery latest metal art theft in Edmonton

A 45-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, both of no fixed address, are facing multiple charges including indignity to a dead body, theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime. Both accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing in Milton.

Additional charges are anticipated as investigators work to identify further victims and catalog the recovered property, police said. The items that have been seized will be returned to affected families throughout the Greater Toronto Area, but investigators believe many stolen items may have already been sold or melted down for resale.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators believe there may be more victims who have not yet discovered that a theft has occurred at their niche.

Anyone who believes they may have had items stolen from a mausoleum niche in recent months is encouraged to contact investigators by email at mausoleumthefts@haltonpolice.ca.