Roughriders fans can welcome champions home to Saskatchewan with pair of events

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are headed back to Regina and ready to celebrate.

After winning the 112th Grey Cup Sunday in Winnipeg — the Riders’ fifth championship overall and first since 2013 — the club has plans to celebrate at home in Saskatchewan.

First up, the Riders are offering fans a “glimpse of the cup” at Mosaic Stadium on Monday, as well as the opportunity to take part in a short welcome home celebration for the CFL champions, followed by a full Grey Cup parade through Regina on Tuesday.

Monday’s event, which begins at 1:30 p.m. in the northeast corner of the stadium, won’t include autographs or fan photos with the historic trophy, but it’ll be the fans’ first chance to welcome the team back to Saskatchewan, as the Riders won’t be deplaning through Regina International Airport’s terminal.

The stadium, the club said, will be the players’ first stop after touching down.

Tuesday’s parade travels “the Green Mile” down Albert Street to the steps of the Saskatchewan legislature, and will end with a ceremony featuring speeches by Riders head coach Corey Mace and Grey Cup MVP Trevor Harris.

Street closures will be in effect along the route during the parade, which begins at 2 p.m.