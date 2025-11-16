Menu

Crime

Police seek suspects of Upper Canada Mall jewelry store robbery

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted November 16, 2025 1:35 pm
1 min read
Police are seeking the public's help in identifying suspects in Saturday's jewelry store robbery at the Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket, Ont. View image in full screen
Police are seeking the public's help in identifying suspects in Saturday's jewelry store robbery at the Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket, Ont. Global News
York Regional Police are seeking suspects following a jewelry store robbery Saturday afternoon at Upper Canada Mall that resulted in minor injuries for officers on site.

Police say they responded to a number of calls of three or four suspects armed with hammers entering the store at the Newmarket, Ont., mall shortly after 3:30 p.m. The suspects then smashed glass display cases and took a quantity of products.

Staff Sgt. Peter Cheung told reporters Saturday night that a number of officers were already at the mall for a community event when the robbery occurred.

“Our officers and the security guards quickly intervened and they tried to give chase, but they were pepper sprayed,” Cheung said.

According to Cheung, the pepper spray resulted in minor injuries for the officers and two mall security guards. No civilians were harmed.

Cheung did not say how many officers were injured in the incident.

Police are now looking for three to four suspects who were wearing dark clothing and masks, who fled the mall in a dark coloured SUV.

An exact value of the stolen jewelry has not been released at this time.

