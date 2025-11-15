Menu

Canada

Driver killed in wrong-way crash involving multiple vehicles on Sarcee Trail

By Drew Stremick Global News
Posted November 15, 2025 8:31 pm
1 min read
A police vehicle on the scene of a collision View image in full screen
Calgary police are investigating after a man died in a collision while driving the wrong way on Sarcee Trail Friday night. Global News
An investigation is underway following the death of a man in his 40s after his vehicle collided with two other vehicles while driving the wrong way against oncoming traffic on Sarcee Trail Friday evening.

Police say the man was driving northbound in a silver car in the southbound lanes of Sarcee Trail between Bow Trail and 17th Avenue SW.

According to the news release, the silver car sideswiped a minivan with a man in his 60s and a teenager inside. After travelling a short distance, the car then collided head-on with an SUV being driven by another man in his 40s.

The driver of the SUV was transported to hospital with minor injuries, while the two occupants in the minivan were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The driver of the silver car was pronounced dead at the scene. Speed and impairment are being investigated as factors in the crash.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

