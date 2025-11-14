Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Human remains found in northwest Calgary park

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted November 14, 2025 7:50 pm
1 min read
Calgary police are investigating the discovery of what are believed to be human remains in Nose Hill Park. View image in full screen
Calgary police are investigating the discovery of what are believed to be human remains in Nose Hill Park. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calgary police are investigating after a pedestrian reported finding what appeared to be human remains in Calgary’s Nose Hill Park on Friday.

Police say they got the call around 11 a.m. and investigators were called in to search the area, located on the east side of the park.

Calgary police say officers were called out around 11 a.m. on Friday after a pedestrian discovered what is thought to be human remains in Nose Hill Park. View image in full screen
Calgary police say officers were called out around 11 a.m. on Friday after a pedestrian discovered what is thought to be human remains in Nose Hill Park. Global News

The public is also being asked to avoid the area of the park around 14 Street and 64 Avenue Northwest this weekend while officers are on scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the investigation is expected to take time and further information will be released after the medical examiner’s office completes an autopsy.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices