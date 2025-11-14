Human remains found in northwest Calgary park

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating after a pedestrian reported finding what appeared to be human remains in Calgary’s Nose Hill Park on Friday.

Police say they got the call around 11 a.m. and investigators were called in to search the area, located on the east side of the park.

View image in full screen Calgary police say officers were called out around 11 a.m. on Friday after a pedestrian discovered what is thought to be human remains in Nose Hill Park. Global News

The public is also being asked to avoid the area of the park around 14 Street and 64 Avenue Northwest this weekend while officers are on scene.

Police say the investigation is expected to take time and further information will be released after the medical examiner’s office completes an autopsy.