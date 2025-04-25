Calgary police confirm discovery of human remains in the community of Spruce Cliff

Calgary police have confirmed that human remains have been discovered in a wooded area in the 3400 block of Spruce Drive, S.W..

Investigators were initially called to the scene on Thursday around 3:15 p.m. by a pedestrian who had located what they believed were human remains.

Police called the medical examiner’s office for help, but said they were unable to confirm if the discovery was human remains until the medical examiner had a chance to further examine them.

View image in full screen Calgary police were initially called to the 3400 block of Spruce Drive, S.W. around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday when a pedestrian made the gruesome discovery. Global News

On Friday afternoon, police confirmed they were human, but so far they have been unable to confirm the person’s identity or how they died.

Story continues below advertisement

However, they are believed to be from a man over the age of 25 and appear to have been at the location for some time.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

On Thursday, officers could also be seen using a drone and a member of the CPS canine team to help collect evidence.

Investigators are planning to conduct several more searches of the area in the coming days, and the remains will be examined by a forensic anthropologist next week in hopes of determining more about the person’s identity and how they died.

View image in full screen Investigators plan to have the remains examined by a forensic anthropologist next week in hopes of learning more about the person’s identity and how they died. Global News

Residents who have lived in the area for many years told Global News, while sad, they weren’t surprised by the discovery because the area has become a frequent location for homeless encampments and other suspicious activity.

Police are also asking anyone who may have information they think may be of use to investigators to please call the Calgary Police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234.

Story continues below advertisement

Tips can also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app — P3 Tips — from the app store.