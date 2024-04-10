Charges laid in southeast Calgary homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have charged a man in relation to a homicide in the southeast neighbourhood of Prestwick earlier this week.

On Monday at around 8:25 a.m., police said they were called to a residence in the 300 block of Prestwick Terrace Southeast for reports of an assault. Officers found that one man had died at the scene. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

The Calgary Police Service said officers took one man into custody at a nearby shopping plaza a short time later. Police said they are not looking for any other suspects.

The homicide victim was identified on Tuesday as Joel Aaron Clark, 46, of Calgary.

CPS said in a news release Wednesday that a man has been charged in connection with the homicide.

Police allege the homicide was a result of a dispute between the victim and the accused, adding that Clark was the accused’s landlord at the time of the incident. The two were living together in the Prestwick residence at the time of the incident, according to Wednesday’s news release.

Ryan Kinoshita, 29, was charged with second-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

CPS is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.