Calgary police search for next of kin in case of unidentified human remains

Calgary police investigators have used artificial intelligence to create an image of a man who was found dead in March 2024 and are asking the public for help identifying him.

The man’s remains were discovered by a passerby on the banks of the Bow River near Memorial Drive and 10 Street Northwest around 11:10 a.m. on March 5, 2024.

An autopsy by the office of the chief medical examiner determined the death was not suspicious.

View image in full screen Calgary police are hoping an AI-generated image will help them locate the next of kin of a man whose remains were discovered along the banks of the Bow River in March 2024. Calgary police

Police released a composite sketch of the man to the public in May 2024, and a photo of the footwear he had on when his remains were discovered, but they have still not been able to identify him or his next of kin.

View image in full screen Calgary police investigators have also released this composite sketch of the man in hopes someone will be able to help them identify him or his next of kin. Calgary police

The man was believed to be between 55 and 70 years of age at the time of his death and about six feet tall, with a light skin tone, blond or grey hair, blue eyes and some facial hair.

Calgary police have also released these photos of the brown hiking boots the unidentified man was wearing when his remains were discovered along the banks of the Bow River in March 2024. Calgary police

Anyone with information about the man’s identity or his next of kin is being asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers online, by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.