Leduc man, 3 Edmonton women charged with sexual offences against children

A man and three women from the Edmonton area have been accused of committing several child sexual exploitation offences, including making child pornography.

The RCMP said the arrest of a man from Leduc County in the summer eventually led to further arrests.

Police in the city south of Edmonton had been investigating sexual offences against a child, and on Aug. 20, they arrested 27-year-old Maxance Valade.

Valade has been charged with the production of child pornography, as well as seven additional charges of sexual offences against children. He remains in police custody.

RCMP then searched his property in Leduc and seized several electronics. Police said with the help of ALERT’s Integrated Child Exploitation Unit, the devices were examined, after which more victims and suspects were identified.

The investigation was expanded from there.

On Oct. 8, Leduc RCMP searched a home in Edmonton and arrested a 34-year-old woman named Sydney Burns.

Burns has been charged with the production of child pornography, as well as seven additional charges of sexual offences against children. Burns also remains behind bars.

A third arrest was made a week later.

On Oct. 16, RCMP arrested a 24-year-old Edmonton woman, Fannie Mae Salvador. She has been charged with transmitting child pornography and three additional sexual offences against children.

Salvador was initially taken before a justice of the peace and remanded into custody. She was later released. Her next court date is set for Nov. 20 in Leduc.

On Nov. 5, RCMP arrested and charged 29-year-old Edmonton woman Jessica Leigh Wood with sexual interference.

Sexual interference charges are laid when police believe a suspect has touched a person who is under the age of consent — in Canada, that’s under 16 years old — for a sexual purpose.

Wood appeared before a justice of the peace and was released.

“We thank the staff of ALERT ICE, as well as the Zebra Center, who provided valuable assistance during this difficult and disturbing investigation,” said Leduc RCMP Insp. Kiel Samotej.

“This case involves isolated individuals, and there is no information pointing to predatory activity in the area. We will continue to act swiftly on any reports to ensure the safety of children and the community.”

There is a publication ban on this case to protect the identities of the victims, and RCMP noted they were limited in the information they could release.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, they are asked to contact Leduc RCMP at 310-RCMP (7267).

Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.