Mark Carney attends launch of new branch of Montreal-area light rail network

Prime Minister Mark Carney is among the dignitaries attending the launch of the northwest expansion of a light rail project in the Montreal area.

Carney and Premier François Legault were among the first invited aboard to ride the Deux-Montagnes branch of the Réseau express métropolitain, or REM, before it opens to the public on Monday.

Carney described the REM as a sustainable and innovative project that can serve as an example of what is needed across Canada.

The new branch of the REM network includes 14 stations, three of which connect to the metro system.

Once completed, the 67-kilometre REM network will have 26 stations and is scheduled to cost $9.4 billion.

The final leg of the system, linking to Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, is scheduled to open in 2027.