Billie Eilish calls out ‘pathetic’ Elon Musk for not donating vast fortune

Send this page to someone via email

Billie Eilish had some choice words for tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Earlier this month, Musk, 54, won a shareholder vote that would give the Tesla CEO stock worth US$1 trillion if he hits certain performance targets over the next decade. More than 75 per cent of voters approved the plan as shareholders gathered for the annual meeting.

Following the reports, Eilish, 23, took to her Instagram stories on Nov. 13 and referred to Musk, who is already the richest person in the world, as a “f—ing pathetic p—- b—- coward.”

The Ocean Eyes singer shared infographics originally posted by My Voice, My Choice suggesting what Musk could do to help global crises with his vast fortune.

“Elon Musk became the world’s first trillionaire here’s what he could do with it,” the first photo read.

Story continues below advertisement

The next slides suggested ways that Musk could help assist the world, including “end world hunger” and “choose to spend $40 billion every year to end world hunger by 2030 or provide universal safe clean water for $140 billion for the planet for the next seven years.”

View image in full screen A screenshot of Billie Eilish’s Instagram Stories. @BillieEilish/Instagram

The following slide said that Musk could “save all 10,443 Critically Endangered species” by paying “$1-2 billion annually to bring all of them down to Endangered status.”

The last slide suggested that Musk could pay $53.2 billion to “rebuild Gaza and the occupied West Bank according to the EU.”

“Although the UN predicts this could be upwards of $70 billion for Gaza alone. If he wanted to spread the wealth, and aid further, he could also rebuild Ukraine and Syria at a cost of $793.2 billion,” the post read.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen A screenshot of Billie Eilish’s Instagram stories. @BillieEilish/Instagram

In her final post, Eilish wrote: “etc…. f—ing pathetic p—- b—- coward.”

View image in full screen A screenshot of Billie Eilish’s Instagram stories. @BillieEilish/Instagram

Musk has not publicly responded to Eilish’s comments as of this writing.

Story continues below advertisement

Eilish’s criticism of Musk comes weeks after she suggested billionaires need to donate more when she accepted the music award at this year’s WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards in October.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We’re in a time right now where the world is really, really bad and really dark and people need empathy and help more than, kind of, ever, especially in our country,” Eilish said to an audience that included Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, as well as Star Wars creator George Lucas.

“I’d say if you have money, it would be great to use it for good things, maybe give it to some people that need it,” she added.

Late-night host Stephen Colbert introduced Eilish on stage at New York’s Museum of Modern Art by announcing that she would donate $11.5 million of the proceeds from her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour to causes dedicated to food equity, climate justice and reducing carbon pollution.

Story continues below advertisement

In accepting the award, the Bad Guy singer added a polite-but-direct call to others in the room, saying that a lot of people, especially in the U.S., could use some help right now.

“Love you all, but there’s a few people in here who have a lot more money than me,” she said, as the room erupted in applause. “And if you’re a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? And no hate, but give your money away, shorties.”

Billie talking to billionaires about donating money for causes during her speech at the @WSJ Innovator Awards tonight in New York! 💙 pic.twitter.com/GY5aUQRIdU — Billie Eilish Tours (@billieeilishtrs) October 30, 2025

— With files from The Associated Press