Sports

Mathieu Betts wins CFL top defensive player award

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted November 13, 2025 8:58 pm
1 min read
B.C. Lions defensive lineman Mathieu Betts (90) tackles Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Jake Maier (9) during the second half of CFL football action in Regina, on Saturday, October 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. View image in full screen
B.C. Lions defensive lineman Mathieu Betts (90) tackles Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Jake Maier (9) during the second half of CFL football action in Regina, on Saturday, October 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. HCY
WINNIPEG – Defensive end Mathieu Betts of the B.C. Lions is again the CFL’s top defensive player.

Betts received the honour Thursday at the league’s awards banquet.

Voting for the award was conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and all nine CFL head coaches.

Betts, who posted a CFL-high 15 sacks this season, also won the award in 2023.

He added 42 tackles (two for loss), four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery this year.

Hamilton’s Julian Howsare was also a finalist. He finished second to Betts with a career-best 13 sacks while also recording 43 tackles, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

