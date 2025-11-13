Mathieu Betts wins CFL top defensive player award

See more sharing options

WINNIPEG – Defensive end Mathieu Betts of the B.C. Lions is again the CFL’s top defensive player.

Betts received the honour Thursday at the league’s awards banquet.

Voting for the award was conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and all nine CFL head coaches.

Betts, who posted a CFL-high 15 sacks this season, also won the award in 2023.

He added 42 tackles (two for loss), four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery this year.

Hamilton’s Julian Howsare was also a finalist. He finished second to Betts with a career-best 13 sacks while also recording 43 tackles, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2025.