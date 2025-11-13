Lethbridge living wage rises 10% as local group works to keep people housed

Send this page to someone via email

Last year, the United Way in southern Alberta published their annual living wage report to show a decrease.

However, for 2025, the number shot up by over 10 per cent, reaching $22.30.

“Unfortunately, Alberta is in an affordability crisis,” said Jaci Zalesak, executive director of United Way of Lethbridge and South Western Alberta.

She says it’s worse than they thought.

“This year we expected a little bit of an increase. Unfortunately, there was more of an increase than we expected.”

According to Zalesak, the cost of housing and rent is a contributor to the hike in the living wage.

“We’re seeing housing have an increase of about 13 per cent in Lethbridge,” Zalesak said.

Food is also becoming more expensive, with Danielle McIntyre of the Interfaith Food Bank sounding the alarm.

“It definitely means that we are likely to see more people, but we’re seeing them already,” McIntyre said.

In fact, on Thursday the Interfaith put out a call for help as they were running low on fresh foods.

“All year long we have seen the demand exceed our ability to keep that room full,” said McIntyre.

“So, we really are calling upon people, not just individuals and families who maybe buy a little bit extra for us, but those producers, agriculture producers, in the area.

"If they've got the surplus, we would gladly take it off their hands."

However, as the harsh winter weather of southern Alberta looms, a warm bed is also on people’s minds.

Thankfully for the city, the Lethbridge Housing Authority has finally seen the fruits of their years-long labour. Three major projects have increased shelter or affordable home spaces by over 300 just this year.

“We’re finally at a point in Lethbridge where we’ve been able to create some pathways for individuals who are experiencing either intermediate levels of homelessness or chronic levels of homelessness,” said Robin James, CAO of Lethbridge Housing Authority.

The projects include the 200-bed expansion at the homeless shelter and a 30-unit supportive housing building for people in need.

They also converted a 90-unit motel into an affordable housing complex. This will remain in place until next spring, when they hope to prepare to transform the land into a mixed-market housing complex.

“Everyone has an opportunity to be inside where it’s warm, where they’re supported and there’s an individual that can help them create a pathway to some sort of housing option for them,” said James.

"This Christmas, there will be no reason that anyone should be living rough."

The affordable housing complex especially is aimed at being a temporary home for someone in need so they can quickly find support and land on their feet again.

“You can have a shower, you can have your clean clothes, you’re able to seek employment opportunities, you can have a phone, all of those types of things.”

She says it’s crucial to have these supports available because once a person falls into homelessness, it can be an abyss.

“Being of no fixed address, it’s really difficult to find a fixed address,” said James.

As far as the City of Lethbridge is concerned, this work by a community organization puts the whole city in a strong position heading into the coldest months of the year.

“That extra capacity should serve us well in making sure that everyone who is experiencing homelessness in our community has the opportunity to a safe and warm place to stay,” said Andrew Malcolm, general manager of community social development with the city.

The province is also working to ensure homeless people are supported this winter.

“Winter doesn’t wait and neither can we,” said Jason Nixon, Alberta’s minister of assisted living and social services. “That’s why we’re stepping up with record investments in shelter spaces for our most vulnerable, ensuring Albertans won’t be left out in the cold — not this winter, not ever.”

Through Alberta’s budget this year, the government says it is spending $220 million to combat homelessness across the province.