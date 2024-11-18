Menu

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Calgary’s ‘living wage’ hit by soaring cost of food and housing

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted November 18, 2024 7:34 pm
1 min read
A new report from Vibrant Communities Calgary says the city's living wage is now Calgary’s living wage is now $24.45 per hour, almost $10.00 per hour higher than Alberta’s minimum wage. View image in full screen
A big jump in the cost of housing and food means there has also been a increase in Calgary’s living wage over the past year, according to a new report by Vibrant Communities Calgary.

A living wage is defined as the hourly wage a person needs to earn from their job to cover all the basic expenses necessary for a moderate standard of living, including things like food, clothing, housing, health care, child care, taxes and transportation.

A living wage is defined as the hourly wage a person needs to earn from their job to cover all the basic expenses necessary for a moderate standard of living.
Alka Merlin, Director of Communications for Vibrant Communities Calgary said over the past year Calgary’s living wage has increased from $23.70/hr to $24.45/hr.

In Edmonton, over the same period, the living wage has decreased from $22.25/hr to $20.85/hr.

“The difference between the two cities is the cost of housing,” said Merlin.  While housing costs in Edmonton are down slightly over last year, “it costs the average Calgarian about $2,000 more for shelter (housing) than it did last year.”

There is some good news, with the report saying families are spending about $2,000 less on child care and about $1,500 less on electricity costs, but Merlin says “housing costs in Calgary have wiped out any advantage.”

The living wage is different than the provincial minimum wage – it is 63 per cent higher, or almost $10.00 more than the minimum wage which is only $15.00 per hour and $13.00 per hour for students under the age of 18.

Merlin says about 126,000 Albertans earn minimum wage which was last increased in 2018 and is now, along with Saskatchewan, the lowest in the country.

Alberta's minimum wage is $15.00/hr of $13.00/hr for students under the age of 18, making it the lowest in the country along with Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
Merlin says Vibrant Communities Calgary is advocating for ‘incremental’ changes in the minimum wage because “it also needs to work for business, especially small business.”

