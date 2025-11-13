Calgary’s living wage now at more than $26 per hour, according to report

Send this page to someone via email

A new report, part of an annual study by the anti-poverty group Vibrant Communities Calgary, shows the city’s living wage is now $26.50 per hour.

That’s how much the report says residents who work full time (35 hours/week) need to make to afford to live a modest lifestyle in the city, including the cost of basic needs like food, clothing, shelter, and child care.

It’s an increase of $2 more per hour compared to 2024 and $10 more than Alberta’s current minimum wage of $15 per hour, the lowest minimum wage in the country.

“A living wage could mean the difference between affording those basic needs and also being able to buy a Christmas present at the end of the day for their family,” said Dani DeBoice, executive director of Vibrant Communities Calgary.

While the organization said housing costs have stabilized recently, Calgarians are paying about 52 per cent more on transportation costs (including the increased cost of car insurance) compared to 2024, $1,000 more for child care and 6 per cent more at the grocery store.

Vibrant Communities Calgary says earning a living wage in Calgary would mean about $400 more per week in the the pockets of low income Calgarians.

On Thursday, the 2025 Alberta Living Wage Report released the latest estimate of the living wage for 21 Alberta municipalities.

The report said the town of Jasper has the highest living wage estimate at $31.80 per hour. Airdrie is the next most expensive community to live with a living wage of $29 per hour, followed by Calgary at $26.50.

Edmonton’s living wage is estimated at $22.30 per hour, while the cities with the lowest living wage are Medicine Hat at $18.15 per hour and Cold Lake at $19.10.