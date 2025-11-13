Menu

Crime

North Vancouver RCMP release video of Halloween night arson on Dollar Road

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 13, 2025 2:35 pm
1 min read
WATCH: North Vancouver RCMP are investigating an arson that occurred on Halloween night. Through CCTV, police have determined that two people were seen lighting what appears to be a firework and throwing it through an open window before flames can be seen coming from the residence.
North Vancouver RCMP has released CCTV video of an arson that took place on Halloween night and ended up burning down someone’s home.

RCMP said on Oct. 31 at 11:54 p.m., officers were called, along with District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services, to a home in the 4000 block of Dollar Road.

When they arrived, they found a house on fire and while firefighters were able to control the blaze, it sustained extensive damage and the residents can no longer live there.

The house was empty at the time.

Through CCTV, police have now determined that two people were seen lighting what appears to be a firework and throwing it through an open window before flames could then be seen coming from the home.

“We’re relieved that no one was hurt, but the impact of this incident is still significant,” Cpl. Mansoor Sahak, media relations officer for the North Vancouver RCMP, said in a statement.

“Someone’s home was destroyed, and this has deeply affected a family and their neighbours. Our officers are pursuing every lead to identify those involved and prevent something like this from happening again.”

Police are asking that these two suspects, or anyone who has information about this incident, call 604-985-1311 and quote file 25-23091. If anyone wishes to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

