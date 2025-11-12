Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Rainfall warning issued for B.C. South Coast as next storm moves in

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 12, 2025 6:50 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Another B.C. storm brings heavy rain to South Coast'
Another B.C. storm brings heavy rain to South Coast
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for B.C.'s South Coast due to another Pacific storm. Meteorologist Mark Madryga has the weather forecast for the province.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A rainfall warning has been issued for Howe Sound and Metro Vancouver due to a slow-moving Pacific frontal system moving across B.C.’s South Coast.

Environment Canada says between 40 and 60 millimetres of rain will fall in the region on Wednesday and into Thursday.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Global BC meteorologist Kristi Gordon says the rain will ease sometime between Thursday afternoon and evening, depending on where you live. Parts of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast will see the rain end first.

Strong northwest winds will then develop behind the front on Thursday afternoon, with gusts up to 50-plus k/h, Gordon added.

Trending Now

The strongest winds will be along coastal regions of the Strait of Georgia and western Metro Vancouver.

Gordon said there will be a break in weather activity on Thursday night and early Friday before the next system drives onto the coast late on Friday.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices