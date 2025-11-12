Rainfall warning issued for B.C. South Coast as next storm moves in

Send this page to someone via email

A rainfall warning has been issued for Howe Sound and Metro Vancouver due to a slow-moving Pacific frontal system moving across B.C.’s South Coast.

Environment Canada says between 40 and 60 millimetres of rain will fall in the region on Wednesday and into Thursday.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Global BC meteorologist Kristi Gordon says the rain will ease sometime between Thursday afternoon and evening, depending on where you live. Parts of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast will see the rain end first.

Strong northwest winds will then develop behind the front on Thursday afternoon, with gusts up to 50-plus k/h, Gordon added.

The strongest winds will be along coastal regions of the Strait of Georgia and western Metro Vancouver.

Gordon said there will be a break in weather activity on Thursday night and early Friday before the next system drives onto the coast late on Friday.