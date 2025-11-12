Quebec doctors consider moving to Ontario due to introduction of Bill 2

Send this page to someone via email

Doctors in Quebec are facing difficult life choices, as many consider leaving their practices due to the introduction of Bill 2.

“It would be heartbreaking to leave, but I have to consider my options,” said family physician Dr. David Rothstein.

The province’s plan will link doctors’ compensation to performance targets that relate to the number of patients they care for — something some doctors are referring to as ‘fast food medicine.’

“My patients deserve better, so [leaving] it’s definitely on the table,” Rothstein said.

The controversial new Quebec law has triggered a surge of doctors to apply for licences to work in other provinces — including many who are considering setting up practice in Ontario.

According to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO), it “has received 285 applications for licensure since October 23. This is specific to physicians from Quebec seeking either a Restricted or an Independent Practice certificate in Ontario.”

The regulator confirmed these applications are currently in progress, but some may be withdrawn or cancelled, so this number does not necessarily reflect how many will follow through.

However, the idea of more trained physicians moving to Ontario is a welcome one for its premier.

“They know it’s a great place to, number one: live, raise a family and start their business,” said Premier Doug Ford. “We welcome everyone. I’m not targeting Quebec doctors, if they call me, I return their call.”

Although doctors are not making these decisions lightly.

“Even having to entertain that thought of abandoning the close to 3,000 patients that I follow in order to preserve the work-life balance that I hold dear is an affront to this profession, and it’s an affront to me personally,” said family physician Dr. Andrea Kessous.

She also works with many medical students, whom she described as scared and demotivated by Bill 2.

“I can see why a student would feel very comfortable to, and even motivated to, apply for a residency position outside of this province,” said Kessous.

“The world is their oyster when they graduate from medical school, nothing ties them to this province, and instead of motivating and incentivizing the doctors of tomorrow to stay here and take care of our aging population, they are driving those students away.”

Quebec’s Bill 2 is set to take effect in the new year.