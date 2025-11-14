Ontario skincare company closes store after complaints, allegations it failed to pay rent

Send this page to someone via email

A skincare retailer called Resveralife has abruptly shut down its Waterloo store after failing to pay rent; a closure many former customers say is long overdue following what they describe as years of aggressive sales tactics and misleading practices.

A notice posted on the Conestoga Mall storefront states that as per a previous notice issued on Oct. 27, 2025, regarding a non-payment of rent, the lease for this premises is now terminated effective Nov. 8 2025.

News of the shutdown spread widely after a Reddit post showed the shuttered store.

“Looks like Resveralife didn’t pay their rent & their store at Conestoga Mall has closed down,” the Reddit post read.

“Getting harassed by their associates out front felt like part of the shopping experience there. Won’t be missed,” the post further stated.

Other Reddit users and hundreds of Google reviews echoed similar views, especially regarding the use of “aggressive sales tactics.”

Shannon Debrari, a former customer at Resveralife, told Global News the store often “fails to disclose prices and secretly puts the receipt in the bag with a ‘no refund’ stamp…without mentioning it.”

She said she routinely witnessed people avoiding the storefront entirely to escape being approached, with many people on Reddit echoing the same.

“After the whole incident, I started to walk on the other side of the hallway to avoid being pressured into going into the store,” added Debari.

Google reviews for the store reflect similar frustration with various comments about the store.

The Waterloo location was rated 3.3 stars and a Guelph location sat at 1.1 stars at publication time, with many comments describing aggressive sales tactics, unclear pricing and difficulty securing refunds.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) lists four official complaints against Resveralife with none yet resolved. Resveralife did not return Global News’ comment requests by publication.

One complaint alleges that a customer was charged more than double what she agreed to for a product that was not the one demonstrated.

Another complaint described a “traumatic” visit where a staff member allegedly yelled at her while attempting to persuade her to buy treatments costing thousands of dollars.

The closure follows a separate incident earlier this year in Guelph, where reports of a woman who alleged her 75-year-old mother, who she says has dementia, spent nearly $14,000 on anti-aging products at a Resveralife-branded store.

The device she was sold is listed online by it’s maker for more than $20,000.

As of this week, the Waterloo store remains dark, with the termination notice still taped to its entrance.