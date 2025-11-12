Premiers say infrastructure, U.S. trade talks top Carney meeting priorities

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s premiers say infrastructure investments and the state of U.S.-Canada trade negotiations are high on their agenda for an upcoming meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Carney will host a virtual meeting with the nation’s provincial and territorial leaders on Monday and the premiers laid out their priorities in a letter to the prime minister this morning.

They are also looking to talk about trade relations with China and India.

The virtual meeting scheduled for next week will be the latest in a series of meetings between the premiers and Carney since he became prime minister earlier this year.

In their letter, the premiers say Canada’s relationship with the United States has changed significantly since their last meeting in July and it’s important to keep the provinces in the loop on the state of affairs.

Premiers say in the letter they appreciate Carney’s commitment to regular meetings and Canada’s economy is best served when there is collaboration between Ottawa and the provinces and territories.