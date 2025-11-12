Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Premiers say infrastructure, U.S. trade talks top Carney meeting priorities

By Alessia Passafiume The Canadian Press
Posted November 12, 2025 12:41 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Liberals negotiate with NDP, Greens on federal budget’s future as Conservatives face turmoil'
Liberals negotiate with NDP, Greens on federal budget’s future as Conservatives face turmoil
RELATED: Liberals negotiate with NDP, Greens on federal budget's future as Conservatives face turmoil
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada’s premiers say infrastructure investments and the state of U.S.-Canada trade negotiations are high on their agenda for an upcoming meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Carney will host a virtual meeting with the nation’s provincial and territorial leaders on Monday and the premiers laid out their priorities in a letter to the prime minister this morning.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They are also looking to talk about trade relations with China and India.

The virtual meeting scheduled for next week will be the latest in a series of meetings between the premiers and Carney since he became prime minister earlier this year.

Trending Now

In their letter, the premiers say Canada’s relationship with the United States has changed significantly since their last meeting in July and it’s important to keep the provinces in the loop on the state of affairs.

Story continues below advertisement

Premiers say in the letter they appreciate Carney’s commitment to regular meetings and Canada’s economy is best served when there is collaboration between Ottawa and the provinces and territories.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices