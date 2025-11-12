OPP make largest fentanyl bust in its history, seize $6.5M worth of drug

Send this page to someone via email

In one of the largest drug busts in provincial history, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Windsor Police Service have seized 46 kilograms of suspected fentanyl, or roughly 460,000 street-level doses, with an estimated street value of $6.5 million.

Two individuals are now facing multiple Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act charges.

The investigation began in the fall of 2024 when authorities identified two members of a drug-trafficking network linked to known criminal organizations.

On Sept. 25, authorities executed co-ordinated searches of three residences and vehicles across Windsor, seizing cocaine, heroin, thousands of prescription pills, firearms, ammunition, cash, jewelry and cellphones alongside the fentanyl.

“Just months ago, the OPP announced the largest seizure of fentanyl in our history. Today, this operation surpasses that seizure by several kilograms,” said OPP Chief Supt. Mike Stoddart.

“We will work together across jurisdictions, across provincial borders and even international borders to dismantle and disrupt those who choose to engage in trafficking this deadly drug.”

In addition to fentanyl, authorities seized 3.4 kilograms of suspected cocaine, one kilogram of heroin, two loaded firearms and ammunition, thousands of prescription pills, 24 cellphones, $170,000 in cash and more contraband.

In early 2025, the federal government announced that more resources would be put into the crackdown on illicit drugs, including fentanyl.

“The seizure of more than 20 cellular devices highlights the need to urgently address dated lawful access legislation to protect Canadians from criminal networks trafficking fentanyl,” OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said in a statement.

Police say the source of the drugs is still under investigation, noting fentanyl can be imported or produced domestically.

“Removing this volume of fentanyl from our streets saves lives,” said Windsor police Deputy Chief Jason Crowley.