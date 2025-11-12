Flint Firebirds get past London Knights in mid-week matchup

Send this page to someone via email

The London Knights were not able to overcome an early 2-0 deficit and fell 3-2 to the Flint Firebirds on Nov. 12 at the Dort Financial Centre in Flint, Mich.

Flint scored twice in the opening period on a beautiful move to the net by L.A. Kings prospect Jimmy Lombardi and a wrist shot by Kaden Pitre on a two-on-one.

The Firebirds took that lead into the second period.

Aleksei Medvedev faced 19 first-period shots in total and made two huge saves very early as he stopped a two-on-one and then a two-man breakaway in the first one minute and 49 seconds.

Medvedev made 33 saves in all and was named the game’s third star.

The Knights came out creating chances in the second. Braiden Clark rang a puck off a post and then Brody Cook found a hole through Flint goaltender Mason Vaccari for his first OHL goal to cut the Firebirds lead to 2-1.

Rylan Cunningham restored a two-goal lead for Flint at 18:10 of the second period as he found a rebound of a good Medvedev save and poked it in to make it 3-1 for the Firebirds.

London got to within one a second time when Andoni Fimis deflected a Linus Funck point shot past Vaccari at 9:42 of the third period but that is as close as the Knights would get.

Flint outshot London 36-28.

The Knights were 0-for-3 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. They’ve now killed off 11 consecutive opposition power plays.

Jake Ritson named GOHL Prospect of the Week

London Knights prospect Jake Ritson has been having himself a season with the Strathroy Rockets. The 16-year-old leads Strathroy in scoring with 27 points in 18 games and ranks third overall in scoring among GOHL rookies. The 5th-round pick of the Knights from Thunder Bay played a great deal of hockey in Winnipeg growing up and had five points in two games on his way to earning GOHL Prospect of the Week honours.

Sam Dickinson and Sharks surging

Former Knights defenceman Sam Dickinson dragged a puck behind the San Jose Sharks net in overtime on Nov. 11 and drew a Minnesota Wild forward to him. Then Dickinson send a soft pass straight up the left side of the ice with the touch of a quarterback laying out a ball for a receiver to run under. Macklin Celebrini skated ahead to the puck and then fed Colin Graf for the game winner as San Jose earned their fourth consecutive victory. San Jose is 6-0-1 in their past seven games and currently sitting in a playoff spot. The Sharks last made the NHL post-season in 2019.

Up next

London will return home for a pair of weekend games as they host Owen Sound on Friday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m., at Canada Life Place.

The Knights edged the Attack 3-2 in a shootout in Owen Sound on Nov. 8.

London and Sault Ste. Marie will meet for the first time this year on Sunday, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m.

The Greyhounds are 12-8-1 so far in 2025-26.

Coverage will start at 6:30 p.m., on Nov. 14 and at 1:30 p.m., on Nov. 16 on 980 CFPL, at http://www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.