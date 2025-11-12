Newly released Epstein emails claim Trump ‘knew about the girls’

Send this page to someone via email

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released never-before-seen emails on Wednesday that revealed former financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein claimed that U.S. President Donald Trump “knew about the girls” and referred to him as the “dog that hasn’t barked.”

The emails also claim that Epstein told Ghislaine Maxwell, his former aide and accomplice, that an alleged victim had “spent hours at my house” with Trump, according to email correspondence released by Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

“I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump,” Epstein wrote in a message to Maxwell in April 2011. “(Victim) spent hours at my house with him ,, he has never once been mentioned.”

“I have been thinking about that … ” Maxwell replied.

View image in full screen An email between Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, released by the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform

In a separate email with author Michael Wolff in 2015, Epstein and Wolff discussed whether they could “craft an answer” for Trump’s upcoming CNN interview, where they believed he would be asked about his relationship with Epstein.

“I think you should let him hang himself. If he says he hasn’t been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency,” Wolff wrote to Epstein of Trump.

“You can hang him in a way that potentially generates a positive benefit for you, or, if it really looks like he could win, you could save him, generating a debt.”

Wolff said that when Trump is asked about Epstein, “he’ll say Jeffrey is a great guy and has gotten a raw deal and is a victim of political correctness, which is to be outlawed in a Trump regime.”

An email between Jeffrey Epstein and Michael Wolff, released by the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform

In another email to Wolff in 2019, Epstein claimed that Trump “knew about the girls as he asked ghislaine to stop” and had asked him to resign as a member of Mar-a-Lago, his resort in Palm Beach.

View image in full screen An email between Jeffrey Epstein and Michael Wolff, released by the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform

“The more Donald Trump tries to cover up the Epstein files, the more we uncover. These latest emails and correspondence raise glaring questions about what else the White House is hiding and the nature of the relationship between Epstein and the President,” ranking member Robert Garcia said.

“The Department of Justice must fully release the Epstein files to the public immediately. The Oversight Committee will continue pushing for answers and will not stop until we get justice for the victims,” Garcia added.

Trump had said in 2019 that Epstein was a fixture in Palm Beach, but that the two had had a falling out a long time ago and he hadn’t spoken with Epstein for 15 years.

In July, Trump said he ended his friendship with Epstein and threw him out of his private club in Florida after Epstein betrayed him more than once by hiring people who had worked for him.

Trump did not say what his employees did or where they worked, and the White House declined further comment. But the White House had previously offered a different explanation for the falling out. Steven Cheung, the White House communications director, said in a statement in July: “The fact is that the President kicked him out of his club for being a creep.”

When Trump was in Scotland in July at his golf property in Turnberry, he answered questions from U.S. and U.K. journalists, who asked to explain why the relationship with Epstein had faltered.

“That’s such old history, very easy to explain, but I don’t want to waste your time by explaining it,” Trump said.

He then said he stopped talking to Epstein after “he did something that was inappropriate.”

“He hired help and I said, ‘Don’t ever do that again,'” Trump said. “He stole people that worked for me. I said, ‘Don’t ever do that again.’ He did it again, and I threw him out of the place, persona non grata.

“I threw him out and that was it. I’m glad I did, if you want to know the truth.”

Trump appeared with Epstein at social events in the 1990s and early 2000s. Trump’s name, along with many other high-profile individuals, appeared multiple times on flight logs for Epstein’s private plane in the 1990s. Trump has denied ever being on the plane and has not been officially accused of any wrongdoing.

When asked about a Wall Street Journal report in July that alleged the president drew a picture in a birthday letter for Epstein years ago, Trump said, “I don’t do drawings, I’m not a drawing person.”

He said he would make exceptions for charity — sketching buildings — but insisted, “I don’t do drawings of women.”

The Journal report says the letter signed by Trump included a provocative drawing of a woman.

Trump has denied writing the letter and creating the drawing, calling the Wall Street Journal report on it “false, malicious, and defamatory.”

Trump sued the Journal, owned by Murdoch, in U.S. District Court in southern Florida on July 18 for its story reporting on the president’s ties to Epstein.

The Journal and its parent companies, Dow Jones and News Corp, filed a motion to dismiss Trump’s US$10-billion defamation lawsuit over the article and the motion contends that the article is true.

“The Birthday Book as produced by the Epstein estate and later publicly released by the House Oversight Committee contains a letter identical to the one described in the Article,” the motion stated, according to ABC News.

“The Complaint should be dismissed with prejudice, and the Court should award Defendants their reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs,” the motion added.

— With files from Global News and The Associated Press