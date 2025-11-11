Cariboo residents rally for missing mother of 3, Jennifer Provencal

Send this page to someone via email

A few dozen people from the small community of Forest Grove, B.C., and the surrounding areas rallied on Saturday to raise awareness about a missing woman.

“No one has seen her, no one knows what’s happened to her,” Forest Grove resident Anita Coombe said.

Jennifer Provencal, a mother of three sons, has lived in the small unincorporated community, just off Highway 97 near 100 Mile House, for almost two decades.

She was last seen on Feb. 5 but not reported missing until two and a half months later.

Police said they suspect foul play.

Provencal’s husband said the couple had argued at home.

Tom Boulding told Global News he left and returned to the rural property where he and Provencal lived off-grid with their 14-year-old son, to find her gone.

Provencal’s sister, who lives in Montreal, reported her missing in April, which is when she learned that her sister had not been seen in two-and-a-half months.

“There didn’t really seem to be anybody in the area advocating for her,” Graham Coombe said.

The second walk to raise awareness about Provencal going missing drew a big turnout in the small community of just over 300 people.

“We care very very much about the fact that she is missing,” Erin Meyer, a 100 Mile House area resident, said.

Many of the people who showed up for the walk do not know Provencal personally.

“She just looked like somebody I would have known and liked and I thought, you know, I just can’t let this go unanswered and unknown and I just feel for her family,” Diane Knight, a Lac Le Hache resident, said.

In an interview last month, Provencal’s husband denied any involvement in his wife’s disappearance.

“No, I did not,” Boulding said. “I came home and she was just gone, like I have nothing beyond that. I am in the dark about all of it.”

Boulding said he has no idea what could have happened to Jennifer. He said he did not kill his wife, and believes she’s still alive.

“Because she’s a strong, independent woman, knows how to take care of herself and yeah, I just refuse to believe that she’s dead,” Boulding said.

Provencal’s property has been searched by the RCMP, including in early October, but police are releasing few details as Major Crimes leads the investigation.

RCMP continue to seek tips from the public.