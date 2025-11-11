1 dead, 4 hospitalized after apartment fire in Mississauga

One person is dead and four others have been taken to hospital following a fire at a residential apartment building in Mississauga early Tuesday afternoon.
Peel Regional Police say emergency crews were called to the area of North Service Road and Asta Drive just before 1 p.m.
Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services say the fire started in a first-floor apartment of the building. It has since been extinguished.
Peel paramedics say one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Four others were transported to a local hospital, two in serious condition and two in critical condition. All injuries are believed to be related to smoke inhalation.
Get breaking National news
Police say the fire does not appear to be suspicious. Mississauga Fire is leading the investigation, with assistance from Peel police. The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been notified.
Crews remain on scene, and authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.
Comments