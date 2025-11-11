Menu

Fire

1 dead, 4 hospitalized after apartment fire in Mississauga

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted November 11, 2025 5:44 pm
1 min read
One dead, multiple injured in Mississauga apartment fire
One dead, multiple injured in Mississauga apartment fire
One person is dead and four others have been taken to hospital following a fire at a residential apartment building in Mississauga early Tuesday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police say emergency crews were called to the area of North Service Road and Asta Drive just before 1 p.m.

Crews remain on scene, and authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.
Crews remain on scene, and authorities are asking the public to avoid the area. Global News/Enzo Arimini

Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services say the fire started in a first-floor apartment of the building. It has since been extinguished.

Peel paramedics say one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Four others were transported to a local hospital, two in serious condition and two in critical condition. All injuries are believed to be related to smoke inhalation.

Police say the fire does not appear to be suspicious. Mississauga Fire is leading the investigation, with assistance from Peel police. The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been notified.

Crews remain on scene, and authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.

