Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Environment

Another humpback whale found dead in B.C. waters

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 11, 2025 1:24 pm
1 min read
Another humpback whale found dead
Another humpback whale has been found dead in B.C. waters, the second in two weeks. Kylie Stanton reports.
Share

Another humpback whale has been found dead in B.C. waters, the second in as many weeks.

The whale was found on Friday near Lasqueti Island, near Texada Island.

It has been identified as a 21-year-old known as Polyphemus and was known to migrate to Hawaii.

The cause of the whale’s death is not yet known, but experts say more frequent reporting doesn’t necessarily mean deaths are on the rise.

“We are really having to re-educate people who are on the water, and the coastal citizens that these whales exist here, this is humpback whale habitat and that we have to be aware of them and figure out ways to coexist,” Caitlin Birdsall with the Marine Education and Research Society said.

Humpback whale freed from rope off coast of Nanaimo
In the meantime, the Marine Education and Research Society is urging boaters to take its free Whale Safe Boating course, which teaches people how to reduce vessel disturbance and collision risks.

