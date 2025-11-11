Father, daughter killed in Florida plane crash taking aid to Jamaica

Send this page to someone via email

A father and daughter were killed when their small plane crashed on Monday in Florida as they were headed for Jamaica on a hurricane relief mission, according to their ministry.

Alexander Wurm, 53, and his daughter, Serena Wurm, 22, died after the plane crashed into a lake in a residential area outside of Miami.

The Beechcraft King Air plane departed from Fort Lauderdale at 10:14 a.m. and was destined for Jamaica as part of relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, a spokesperson for the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport told NBC News.

The Coral Springs Police Department and the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department responded to the scene of a plane crash around 10:19 a.m. local time on Monday, authorities said in a news release. They reported that no homes sustained major damage during the crash and asked residents to avoid the area to allow emergency crews to safely continue their work.

By 4 p.m. local time, the City of Coral Springs Police confirmed that “two people tragically lost their lives as a result of a plane crash that occurred on November 10 at 10:19 a.m.”

“The investigation is ongoing. We are working closely with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), and the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO),” police added in the news release.

Police also warned that residents may notice “a strong odor of fuel in the air.”

“While the majority of these fumes have evaporated, it may take time for the remainder to dissipate. The city strongly recommends residents in the area to avoid being outdoors and keep doors closed for the remainder of the night,” police said.

Ignite the Fire, the family’s ministry, identified Alexander Wurm and his daughter Serena as the victims of the crash in a post on Facebook.

“I would like to take this time to deliver some devastating news, that we mourn the tragic loss of our beloved brother, Alexander Wurm (53), and his daughter Serena (22), who passed away in a plane crash this morning, November 10, 2025, while bringing humanitarian aid to Jamaica,” the ministry wrote.

The ministry, which was founded by Alexander and is dedicated to empowering youth through missions across the Caribbean, said that he was known “for his warmth and unwavering kindness, devoted his life to serving others.”

“Throughout his life, Alex travelled extensively, reaching various countries and continents, where he tirelessly worked to bring faith, compassion, and support to those in need,” they added.

“Alex leaves behind his beautiful wife, Candace, and two children, son James (17) and daughter Christiana (20),” Ignite the Fire added. “Serena, following in her father’s footsteps, was a beacon of empathy and hope, inspiring all with her commitment to humanitarian work.

“Together, their final journey embodied selflessness and courage, reminding us of the power of service and love. Rest in peace, Alexander and Serena — your light endures in all whose lives you changed.”

Hurricane Melissa caused historic damage last month across Jamaica and Cuba, as well as other Caribbean nations, including Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

Sean Malone, Crisis Response International founder, said he was in shock over the deaths of the father and daughter in a video shared on Facebook.

“Unfortunately, today we’ve had a terrible and shocking tragedy unfold. As you know, we’ve had incredible logistical challenges where the airlines have blocked us from bringing relief items like we normally do with our volunteers and responders into the nation,” Malone said.

He said that Crisis International, a non-profit organization that responds to disasters and compassion initiatives around the world, had been working with Alexander, who had been flying in resources “at his own expense.”

“Today he didn’t turn up. Unfortunately, we found out he crashed his aircraft in Coral Springs, Florida, and he and his daughter did not survive. We are in absolute shock and disbelief of the situation, and I’m asking for prayers for his family and his friends at this time,” Malone said.