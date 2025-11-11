National Remembrance Day ceremony to mark 80 years since WWII

Send this page to someone via email

Canada will observe Remembrance Day on Tuesday with events being held across the country, honouring the country’s veterans and marking 80 years since the end of the Second World War.

The National Remembrance Day ceremony will be held at the National War Memorial in snowy downtown Ottawa, where temperatures have dropped below freezing.

The ceremony will begin with a veterans’ march, followed by the arrival of various dignitaries.

Global News will stream special live coverage of the national ceremony here starting at 10:30 a.m. eastern.

The marching contingent is scheduled to form up at 10:10 a.m. eastern, with the march lasting until 10:30 a.m. Prime Minister Mark Carney is scheduled to arrive at the ceremony at 10:45 a.m. eastern, according to his public itinerary.

Canada will “honour the service of the brave women and men who answered the call,” Carney said in a statement Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“In an increasingly dangerous and divided world, remembrance is also vigilance. Our sovereignty and our security – and those of our allies – are not guaranteed. The women and men of the Canadian Armed Forces protect them every day,” Carney said.

Today, we honour those who served, those who sacrificed, those who returned forever changed, and those who never came home. Watch Prime Minister Carney’s message on #RememberanceDay: https://t.co/g3qCPKR04e #LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/0LGzxI4Asa — Prime Minister of Canada (@CanadianPM) November 11, 2025

Governor General Mary Simon will not be attending Tuesday’s ceremony due to a respiratory virus, her office said in a statement.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The Governor General is doing well and is recovering in hospital. We appreciate your understanding and respect for her privacy at this time,” the statement said.

Chief Justice of Canada Richard Wagner will attend in her stead.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre lauded the “legacy of professionalism, duty and courage” of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Story continues below advertisement

“For generations, we have marked this day with prayer, gratitude and, most of all, remembrance. Because as proud as our history is, we know the high price at which these victories came,” he said.

After the singing of Canada’s national anthem, the gathering will observe two minutes of silence at 11 a.m.

The ceremony will also include prayers, a 21-gun salute and placing of the wreaths, and a fly-past by the Royal Canadian Air Force.

It will also include the singing of the British national anthem, God Save the King, since Canada fought in both World Wars as part of the British Empire.

The ceremony will conclude at 11:30 a.m. with the veterans’ march past.

The 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War comes as the number of surviving veterans continues to dwindle.

Veterans Affairs Canada said it estimates that as of this year, there are 3,691 surviving Canadian veterans — 667 women and 3,024 men, according to The Canadian Press.

Veterans Affairs also believes the number of living veterans from the Korean War is 1,909. Previously, it did not separate the numbers from the two wars under the government’s War Service Veteran population statistics, saying in 2024 that it believed there were some 7,300.