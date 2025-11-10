Families of veterans fight for extended mental health care

Send this page to someone via email

Amanda Anderson’s husband, Cpl. Jordan Anderson was among six soldiers killed by a roadside bomb in 2007 in Afghanistan.

From that moment on, Anderson’s life changed forever.

Sitting in her living room, almost 20 years later, surrounded by cherished photos and mementos of her husband, Anderson recalls feeling abandoned by Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC).

“I did not get mental health care after my husband died. I was offered at that time — the policy was 10 sessions,” she explains.

“I felt that with the manner that he died in and the amount of rebuilding that was going to be required, that I was not going to start therapy when I was only offered 10 sessions, because I felt that I would need more,” she said.

She sought community–based support instead, but says it took three years.

Anderson and other spouses of veterans are calling on VAC to expand mental health benefits for family members.

Anderson now helps others navigate the system and says the service is a “patchwork” inconsistently offered to family members.

“More often than not, they’re not even being offered that assistance service. And some people are calling three and four times and they’re not being offered that service,” Anderson said.

Family members receive federally funded ongoing mental health care if it aligns with the veteran’s treatment plan. Anderson says that it becomes difficult — or impossible — to obtain when the veteran is deceased, homeless or otherwise not accessing mental health care.

The Veterans Ombudsman recommended changing the guidelines in 2016 and 2021. This September, retired Col. Nishika Jardine urged VAC “to provide access to mental health treatment benefits for family members of Canadian Armed Forces veterans in their own right.”

Anderson has joined other spouses to push for the change.

Jessica Ruth, widow of RCMP Const. Lee Ruth, says she also faced barriers when trying to access psychological care. Ruth spoke to a parliamentary committee meeting in October and highlighted her challenges after her husband was medically retired from the RCMP in 2022. He died by suicide earlier this year.

With tears in her eyes, Ruth said treatment is vital for families in grief.

“In cases like ours, where the worst outcome became reality, it is vital that mental health treatment be in our own right and that we are able to maintain our existing therapeutic relationships. I had to engage with the Office of the Veterans Ombudsman to continue care with my existing therapist after Lee died. We were given six months. Having to fight for continued benefits is already weighing on me.”

Samara Symonds, spouse of an RCMP constable, heard Ruth’s story and launched a petition that was tabled before the House of Commons in October. Symonds eventually connected with Anderson and other RCMP and CAF widows. The petition, signed by 5,488 people, calls on Veterans Affairs to act on the recommendation of the Veterans Ombudsman.

“I have my own Veterans Affairs benefits and I know how they work,” says Symonds. “They’re far from perfect, but I have lifetime access to mental health professionals related to my service as needed as my mental health professional indicates. That extension should be offered the very same to family.”

She and Anderson say mental health care for veterans’ families must be legislated and guaranteed.

When asked if the Department would be making the change, Veterans’ Affairs Canada wrote in a statement to Global News, “Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) places a priority on ensuring Veterans have the mental health support they need, when and where they need it. This includes involving family members in their care when appropriate.”

It points to VAC’s 24-hour mental health help line, which is available to family members and caregivers of veterans.

But Anderson emphasizes the service is capped at 20 hours of care.

To her, the matter is simple.

“Imagine two members in an IED incident and one is injured and one is killed, and the family of the injured will get mental health care through their veteran for as long as their veteran advocates for them. The families of the deceased will get short-term care and then they’ll be put on the provincial system.”

“I wonder, how is that equal?” she adds.