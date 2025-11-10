SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Politics

Hydroelectricity, state interventionism lead Legault’s economic vision for Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2025 2:56 pm
1 min read
Quebec Premier François Legault unveils his economic vision in Beauharnois, Que., on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
Quebec Premier François Legault unveils his economic vision in Beauharnois, Que., on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. CMU
Quebec Premier François Legault presented his economic vision for the province Monday, with a focus on growing hydroelectric power, cutting bureaucracy, and intervening directly in the economy.

With less than one year to go before the provincial election, Legault’s announcement at the Beauharnois hydropower generating station was largely a rehash of measures already put forward by his government.

He touted Hydro-Québec’s already announced plan to invest $200 billion between now and 2035 to increase the public utility’s energy capacity.

Part of his plan is for the government to choose “economic champions” that it will support directly, and to cut bureaucracy to make the state more efficient.

The premier says the federal government’s plans to increase military spending and develop the country’s critical minerals sectors are important opportunities to grow the province’s economy.

He says his vision for Quebec is a response to global economic uncertainty brought on by the increasingly protectionist trade policies of the United States.

